M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $468,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $259,497,000 after purchasing an additional 534,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 105.2% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,015,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $250,761,000 after purchasing an additional 520,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $268.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.13. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

