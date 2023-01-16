The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 853,952 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 98.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

NYSE TD opened at $66.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

