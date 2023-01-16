M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1,311.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 6,525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $261.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.78.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $3.42. The business had revenue of $577.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.16 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.