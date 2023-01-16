M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $828,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 618.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $35.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

