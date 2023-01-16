The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

