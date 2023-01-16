M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $731,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
