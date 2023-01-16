M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
