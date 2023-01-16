M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 752.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $248.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.85. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $249.77.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $950,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

