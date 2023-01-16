M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,958 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $157.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

