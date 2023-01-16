M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,346 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,346 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $105,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Signature Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $118.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.60. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

