SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $573.86 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $579.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.00.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

