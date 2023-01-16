SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 184.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.07.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $197.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.25 and its 200 day moving average is $226.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.87 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

