M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.29 Million in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 80,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 788.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 444,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 394,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $2,561,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $2,473,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,732,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,644,000 after buying an additional 128,789 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $77.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

