Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after purchasing an additional 801,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,910,000 after buying an additional 683,569 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth $37,703,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after acquiring an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,907 shares of company stock worth $4,128,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

HZNP opened at $113.24 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

