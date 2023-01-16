SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,307 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax Trading Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.13.

Shares of EFX opened at $217.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.55. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $253.23.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

