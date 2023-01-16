Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRC opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

